COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer expected to seek authorization for COVID vaccine booster for people age 18 and older

The move comes as federal health officials have made clear their concern about waning immunity as the US heads into winter.
By Kaitlan Collins
EMBED <>More Videos

Pfizer expected to seek authorization for COVID booster for people 18+

Pfizer is expected to seek US Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization for a coronavirus vaccine booster shot for people 18 and older, a Biden administration official said Monday. The request could come as soon as this week, although the date could shift.

The expected EUA request was first reported by the Washington Post.

Authorization would bring the country one step closer to President Joe Biden's mid-August prediction that boosters would be available for all adults in the United States. It also comes as federal health officials have made clear their concern about waning immunity as the nation heads into the winter months.

READ ALSO | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill reduces risk of being hospitalized or dying by 89%, company says
EMBED More News Videos

In a study of more than 1,200 COVID-19 patients with a higher risk of developing serious illness, people who took Pfizer's pills were far less likely to end up in the hospital compared to people who got placebo pills.



The FDA has already authorized Covid-19 vaccine boosters for the majority of adults once they're far enough past their initial doses.

People who got the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna Covid-19 vaccines six months ago or longer may get a booster if they are 65 or older; at risk of severe Covid-19 from a breakthrough infection because of a medical condition such as diabetes, kidney disease or pregnancy; or at risk because of living conditions or work. Anyone who got the Johnson & Johnson shot two months ago or longer is eligible two months after getting their first shot. The J&J vaccine is only authorized for people age 18 and older.

Pfizer said Monday the company has no update about whether it will seek booster authorization for additional groups.

More than 24 million fully vaccinated people, about 12.4% of the total, have already received a booster dose of vaccine.



The-CNN-Wire
& 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinesmedicalcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinenationalcoronavirus pandemicjoe bidencovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthmedical specialistsu.s. & worldhealth caremedical research
COVID-19 VACCINE
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
COVID-19: Families double efforts to keep holiday celebrations safe
IE sees low vaccination rates for kids
LAUSD says nearly 80% of students met COVID vaccination deadline
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
Thousands in SoCal without power on Thanksgiving during high winds
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Show More
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
More TOP STORIES News