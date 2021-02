EMBED >More News Videos A Garden Grove police lieutenant who was on the force for 25 years has died from COVID-19, department officials announced Sunday.

A private memorial mass was held Monday for a Garden Grove Police lieutenant who died from COVID-19.Lt. John Reynolds, 59, died last month after battling coronavirus since November.Reynolds served 26 years with the Garden Grove Police Department. He is survived by his wife, two adult daughters and 18-month-old son.Another memorial service is planned for late spring/early summer.