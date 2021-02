EMBED >More News Videos Experts urge caution even as the number of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations, while still high, finally moves in the right direction in Los Angeles County.

Recent data shows about one in every 1,000 Californians has been killed by COVID-19 amid the pandemic.While coronavirus numbers are starting to trend downward across Southern California, January was still the deadliest month of the pandemic so far.More than 14,000 people died last month alone bringing the state's total number of deaths to nearly 41,000.