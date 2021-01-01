Coronavirus

US hits 20 million mark in COVID-19 cases

The number of confirmed U.S. coronavirus cases has surpassed 20 million, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

That's nearly twice as many as the No. 2 country, India, and nearly one-quarter of the more than 83 million cases globally.

The U.S. continued to surpass other countries in COVID-19 cases as it reached 20 million at the start of the new year, according to data kept by Johns Hopkins University.

COVID-19 deaths have also increased in the country, now totaling more than 346,000.

India and Brazil trail behind the U.S. in coronavirus cases at over 10 million and 7 million, respectively.

The increase comes as officials race to vaccinate millions of Americans but have come off to a slower and messier start.

President-elect Joe Biden criticized the Trump administration Tuesday for the pace of distributing COVID-19 vaccines and vowed to ramp up the current speed of vaccinations. However, Biden acknowledged that it "will still take months to have the majority of Americans vaccinated."

Globally, more than 83 million cases have been confirmed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusu.s. & worldhealth carecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Once a model, California now struggles to tame COVID-19
Trump extends visa ban; court clears immigrant health insurance rule
New Year's revelries muted by virus as curtain draws on 2020
Kirk Cameron hosts another holiday gathering at Point Mugu
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kirk Cameron hosts another holiday gathering at Point Mugu
In a first, Congress overrides Trump veto of defense bill
Once a model, California now struggles to tame COVID-19
More people without underlying conditions dying from COVID
OC bar owner charged with illegally operating amid pandemic
Prosecutors' union files civil lawsuit over DA new directives
Trump extends visa ban; court clears immigrant health insurance rule
Show More
Pharmacist accused of deliberately spoiling vaccine
New Year's revelries muted by virus as curtain draws on 2020
2020: A Year Like No Other - new docuseries streaming now
California's minimum wage increasing to $14 on Jan. 1
Regulars keep Willowbrook burger joint afloat during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News