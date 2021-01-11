World War II veteran in Ventura celebrates 100th birthday with COVID-19 vaccination

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=9556958" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dodger Stadium will cease testing for COVID-19 and shift to a massive vaccination site, the city said.

VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) -- It was a special birthday shot for Mack Edwards as the World War II veteran celebrated turning 100 on Sunday by getting his COVID-19 vaccine."I wanted to be the first to get the vaccine and I was here this morning. The first to get it it makes me feel safer," said Edwards.About 145 people at the Veterans Home of California in Ventura, including residents and staff, were immunized on Sunday.The facility has had numerous safety precautions in place to prevent a coronavirus outbreak among its vulnerable population. The vaccine now gives them the extra protection so many have been waiting for."I think it's extremely important because it's going to help save your life and many other peoples lives. I've been waiting for it," said Lee Mills.The state says as of Saturday, more than 730,000 vaccinations have been administered statewide. That's just about one-third of the 2.1 million doses that have been shipped to California.On Friday, Gov. Newsom announced an ambitious goal of vaccinating an additional one million people over the next nine days but offered no details on how that would happen or where the state would get the money.Back at the Ventura veterans home, a spry Edwards is encouraging everyone to get the shot for the good of the community."I never had any fear of the vaccine and I explained that to people and I couldn't wait to get it," said Edwards.