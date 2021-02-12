Irvine City Council approve 'hero pay' for grocery store workers amid pandemic

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10329858" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The CDC now says that fully vaccinated people can skip COVID-19 quarantines.

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- The Irvine City Council voted in favor an ordinance this week that would temporarily boost pay for some grocery workers by an extra $4 per hour.The raise only applies for workers at some larger stores and chains. The plan is yet to be finalized, but once it is approved later this month, it will take effect a few weeks later.Earlier this month, Los Angeles City Council unanimously voted in favor of an emergency ordinance that would require large grocery store and pharmacy retailers to pay an extra $5 per hour in hazard pay.On Wednesday, the Coachella City Council approved an ordinance to offer "hero pay" for farmworkers.The city said it was the first in the country to adopt such a rule for the farmworker community.