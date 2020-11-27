Family celebrates Thanksgiving separately to avoid COVID-19

ORANGE COUNTY (KABC) -- Turkey and watching the Dallas Cowboys together are Thanksgiving traditions for the Vidal family. But this year, their daughter Jasmin Sanchez is joining them virtually from 2,000 miles away, where she is a medical student at Indiana University."I would hate to go back home and be responsible for giving someone COVID, if I do have it. I think the smart decision right now is to just wait it out, see how cases are going, check back in around Christmastime," Sanchez said.Sanchez is currently on surgery rotation. She is in the hospital every day, interacting with patients who may or may not have COVID-19.While staying away is tough for Sanchez, she feels as if it is the right decision."I know with the COVID cases rising, I would hate to put them in any sort of danger," Sanchez said.The Vidal family understands that this is what Sanchez needs to do this year."It's just scary with this pandemic right now. Her being out there, I'm always telling her, 'protect yourself, wear your mask, wash your hands,' I'm sure she knows all that, but as a mom, you still want to let her know," said Sanchez' mother Miranda Galvan Vidal.The Zoom meetings don't beat gathering in person, which Sanchez hopes will happen soon."I love going back home, I look forward to it. That's one of the things that keeps me motivated to keep going," Sanchez said.