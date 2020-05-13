ER specialist loses patient to COVID-19, discusses research underway on possible treatments

Researchers are continually testing out new treatments for COVID-19. Now, a study is underway looking at one approach that uses three different drugs.And the FDA's just approved a new type of test. What will the impact be as more people get results?Dr. Anthony Cardillo, ER specialist and CEO of Mend Urgent Care, joins ABC7 to discuss new research just released that shows how doctors are using an antiviral therapy for COVID-19 patients.In the video above, Dr. Cardillo also discusses losing a patient to COVID-19 and urges people to be mindful about the deadly virus.