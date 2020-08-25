COVID-19: Gov. Newsom says raging wildfires disrupted testing labs

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6386712" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Austin Beutner announced on Monday that the district is launching a COVID-19 testing program for staff and students, which will be a critical part of plans to safely reopen campuses.

As wildfires rage across the state, COVID-19 testing is feeling the heat in California.Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday afternoon said the fires have caused disruptions for 11 labs.To keep coronavirus from spreading through emergency shelters, evacuees are being screened -- and most are being sent to hotels.Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients in California hospitals is dropping considerably."Hospitalizations and the report that came in yesterday showed a 20% decrease over a 14-day period, continuing to trend in a very encouraging direction," said Gov. Newsom.Orange County was removed from the COVID-19 watch list after its positivity rate dropped below the state's threshold.In Los Angeles County, health officials say their numbers are improving as well, though still above the state threshold.But how counties may be able to reopen will be dependent on state guidelines expected to be released later this week.And health officials say don't expect face coverings and social distancing to go away anytime soon.