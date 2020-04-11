Coronavirus

Coronavirus: As unemployment rate climbs, many seek options for health insurance

More than 16 million people have filed for unemployment -- and a growing number of them are also losing their health coverage.
By
More than 16 million people have filed for unemployment -- and many of them are also losing their health insurance coverage.

"It's terrifying. We didn't pay rent this month," said Jimmy Dean Freeman.

Jimmy Dean and his wife Kate, who both lost their jobs, are also losing their health coverage. And the Freeman's have two young children.

"It's essential for us. We have kids, we're very healthy people, we're both distance runners, what if one of us got COVID-19, and all of a sudden we're without health insurance with something that could threaten your life? What situation are we leaving our children in," said Jimmy Dean.

According to the economic policy institute, some 420,000 Californians likely lost their employer provided health insurance when they lost their jobs.

COBRA continuation coverage is an option, but for the Freeman's, and many others, this can be expensive.

"We looked at the COBRA paperwork, which is $2,400 per month, and we're like, we just can't, we can't afford that."

It's why on March 20, Covered California opened a special 3-month enrollment period, allowing people to sign up for health coverage, now when they need it most. The free online service is an exchange of health insurance options where you can find a policy for every budget, even if you have no income.

"You can come to coveredca.com and put some basic information and find out right away whether or not you're eligible for insurance through Covered California or through low cost or no-cost Medi-Cal," said James Scullary.

So, who qualifies for Medi-Cal? It's based on income;

-a family of 4 earning less than $36,000 qualifies
-a family of two earning just over $23,000, also qualifies.
-and if you're 65 or older, disabled, under 21, or pregnant, you are also eligible for Medi-Cal coverage.

Covered California came through for the Freeman's. They managed to find coverage allowing them to keep their doctors.

"I was very happy to find Covered California, and honestly when I was putting the numbers in and trying to still get us on a PPO so we can still keep our doctors, I was kind of shocked that the difference, we could get it, it was still hard, but we could get and we could make it happen," said Kate.

Covered California's special enrollment period runs through June 30, however, depending on need, it may be extended.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financesouthern californiacoronavirusabc7 solutions
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Tips to cut energy bills amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Show More
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Man struck by car during San Fernando Valley street takeover
Tips to cut energy bills amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
More TOP STORIES News