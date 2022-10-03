DUI suspect arrested after slamming into 2 businesses in Covina

A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after crashing his car into two businesses in Covina, causing extensive damage.

COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after crashing his car into two businesses in Covina late Sunday afternoon, causing extensive damage.

The crash happened about 5:45 p.m. on East Rowland Street.

According to Covina police, the vehicle was speeding along Second Avenue when it crashed into a dry cleaning business and a printing shop.

A nearby business owner said it wasn't the first time such a crash has happened in the area.

"This is not uncommon for here," said Georgia McCaffrey. "This is maybe, in 10 years, the sixth or seventh. They just seem to run into the building. I don't understand."

The driver was reportedly uncooperative with first responders before being taken into custody.

Both businesses were closed at the time of the incident, and no injuries were reported. Both businesses sustained major structural damage.