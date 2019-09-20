Covina police searching for armed suspect in residential neighborhood

COVINA, Calif. -- Police were searching for a man believed to be armed with a shotgun in Covina Thursday night.

The Covina Police Department and SWAT team were on the scene at Badillo Street and Vincent Avenue shortly after 10 p.m.

The suspect could be seen from Air7HD hopping over walls in the residential neighborhood. He was carrying what appeared to be a shotgun.

The initial call came after a fire was seen behind homes in the neighborhood.

Two SWAT bear cats were on the scene.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
