Police urge caution after security footage shows prowlers sneaking around Covina homes

COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- Police in Covina are warning residents of potential prowlers after security cameras at several homes captured people sneaking around properties.The Covina Police Department shared the footage from three different houses which shows the suspects walking up driveways and lawns. Authorities say they're checking door handles on cars to see if they're unlocked.Residents are being urged to exercise caution and lock up to avoid becoming a victim.