COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- A search for a suspect in Covina came to an end after police opened fire at the man, who was believed to be armed with a shotgun.
The Covina Police Department and SWAT team were on the scene at Badillo Street and Vincent Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday.
The initial call came after a fire was seen behind homes in the neighborhood.
Reports said there was also a man with a shotgun at the scene, leading to a long search and then standoff.
The suspect could be seen from AIR7 HD hopping over walls in the residential neighborhood.
The suspect was taken away on a stretcher and transported. His condition was not immediately known.
Covina standoff ends after police open fire on suspect allegedly armed with shotgun
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News