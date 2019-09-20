Covina standoff ends after police exchange gunfire with suspect allegedly armed with shotgun

COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- A standoff in Covinacame to an end Friday morning after police exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who was believed to be armed with a shotgun.
The Covina Police Department and SWAT team were on the scene at Badillo Street and Vincent Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday.
The initial call came after a fire was seen behind homes in the neighborhood.
There were also reports that there was a man with a shotgun at the scene, leading to a long search and standoff.
The suspect could be seen from AIR7 HD hopping over walls in the residential neighborhood.
The suspect was taken away on a stretcher and transported. His condition was not immediately known. Covina police said the suspect would be taken into custody after surgery.
