Cowboy tackles robbery suspect during holdup in Mexican butcher shop

EMBED </>More Videos

A cowboy rode to the rescue in Monterrey, Mexico, as a man in a hoodie tried to rob a butcher shop. (KABC)

MONTERREY, Mexico (KABC) --
A cowboy rode to the rescue in Monterrey, Mexico, as a man in a hoodie tried to rob a butcher shop.

Surveillance video showed the man pointing his gun at a big, burly man in a cowboy hat. But the man didn't flinch and calmly removed his glasses.

When the gunman turned his attention to another customer, the cowboy made his move and tackled the suspect, who lost his gun.

The robber briefly managed to break away, slipping out of his shirt. But he did not get far as employees grabbed him when he tried to flee out the door.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
surveillance videoarmed robberyrobberyMexico
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News