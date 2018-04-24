A cowboy rode to the rescue in Monterrey, Mexico, as a man in a hoodie tried to rob a butcher shop.Surveillance video showed the man pointing his gun at a big, burly man in a cowboy hat. But the man didn't flinch and calmly removed his glasses.When the gunman turned his attention to another customer, the cowboy made his move and tackled the suspect, who lost his gun.The robber briefly managed to break away, slipping out of his shirt. But he did not get far as employees grabbed him when he tried to flee out the door.