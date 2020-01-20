u.s. & world

Coyote in New Hampshire strangled after attacking woman, child, dogs and even a vehicle

This undated stock photo shows a wild coyote in Canada's Kluane National Park. (Shutterstock)

EXETER, N.H. -- A coyote attacked a pair of dogs, bit a woman and skirmished with a vehicle before being killed by a father defending his family on a walk on Monday, police said.

The Kensington Police Department believes the same coyote was responsible for attacking a vehicle on a roadway in Hampton Falls, biting a 62-year-old woman and her dogs on a porch in Kensington, and attacking a family on a walking trail in Exeter.

All three attacks were relatively close together and happened in little more than an hour, Kensington Police Chief Scott Cain said Monday.

Law enforcement officials were searching for the coyote when they got word that it had been killed.

"The coyote came out of the woods and grabbed a child by the jacket. The dad when into protection mode and strangled the coyote," Cain said.

New Hampshire Fish and Game collected the coyote and will test it for rabies. The victims were being treated for rabies as a precaution.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new hampshirewild animalscoyotesu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
McConnell proposes swift impeachment trial with 12-hour days
Human-to-human transmission confirmed in China coronavirus
Manhunt underway after 2 killed, 5 injured in shooting at Texas club
Rescue dogs escort bridal party down the aisle at wedding
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man accused of intentionally ramming vehicle in triple fatal crash in Temescal Valley
Hundreds honor MLK Day at 35th Annual Kingdom Day Parade
Kaiser Woodland Hills canceling surgeries after water shutdown
Family pleads for help in finding missing Rancho Palos Verdes woman
Inmate death at Theo Lacy Jail in Orange being investigated
Abandoned husky with 'weird' eyes adopted after her adorable photos went viral
12-year-old hospitalized following hit-and-run crash in El Monte
Show More
Hate-filled signs removed from Calabasas condo balcony
Military family receives Santa Clarita home through anonymous donation
Barricaded suspect sets fires at East Hollywood residence
Here's what you need to know about Yosemite's 'firefall'
Massive fire engulfs Seal Beach apartment complex, leaves 2 injured
More TOP STORIES News