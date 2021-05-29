Chicago officer who fatally shot Anthony Alvarez investigated for road rage incident, sources say

Officer Evan Solano seen arguing with driver while holding gun, multiple sources tell WLS-TV.
CPD officer who killed man investigated for road rage incident, sources say

CHICAGO -- WLS-TV's I-Team has new details on a road rage incident in Chicago's Logan Square that was caught on video.

The incident, which took place in the 2900-block of Logan Boulevard on May 21, is now part of an internal investigation by the Chicago Police Department.

Multiple sources tell the WLS I-Team the man seen with the weapon in his hand arguing with another driver is Chicago Police Officer Evan Solano.

RAW VIDEO: Multiple sources tell the ABC7 I-Team the man seen with the weapon in his hand arguing with another driver is Chicago Police Officer Evan Solano.


Solano is the same officer who fired the fatal shots that killed Anthony Alvarez two months ago.

Police body camera video released of that shooting by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability shows Alvarez running away from police with a weapon in his hand.
