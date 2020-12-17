Arts & Entertainment

Viral TikTok star Nathan Apodaca tests positive for COVID-19

Nathan Apodaca, who went viral on TikTok when he skateboarded to Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" while sipping Ocean Spray cranberry juice, has revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Apodaca's video sent the classic Fleetwood Mac song to the top of the charts and inspired dozens of copycat videos.

He posted a photo of his positive COVID test result and a video of himself dancing to Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive." The skateboarder says he will overcome COVID-19 and thanks everyone for their prayers.
