Crane crashes down at high-rise hotel site in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana -- One person is dead and three others are unaccounted for after a large portion of the Hard Rock Hotel in New Orleans suddenly collapsed.

News outlets report several construction workers had to run to safety Saturday as the hotel, which has been under construction for the last several months, came crashing down.

WATCH: Louisiana Governor gives update on hotel collapse
It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse.

Upper floors began to fall on top of each other before one side of the building fell to the ground below.

WWL-TV aired and tweeted a viewer's dramatic video of the collapse.

The hotel was scheduled to open in the spring.
