IDYLLWILD, Calif. (KABC) --The Cranston Fire in Riverside County is on its fourth day on Saturday and has burned over 13,000 acres.
The fire, located in the Idyllwild area, is approximately 13,118 acres and 17 percent contained, according to multiple fire agencies working together to fully contain the brush fire.
More than 1,300 firefighters are battling the wildfire, which destroyed at least five homes. The emergency personnel represented a slew of agencies, including Cal Fire, the Riverside and Los Angeles County fire departments and the San Bernardino National Forest agency.
About 7,000 people are evacuated and several roads remain closed off. Nearly 5,000 structures are threatened.
On Saturday, crews removed debris and cut hazardous trees in Pine Cove, Apple Canyon and other populated areas to prevent flames from spreading.
Fire officials said weather conditions are also helping out.
"Over the last day, especially today, it started to cool off," explained Lee Beyer of the U.S. Forest Service. "We've got a little bit more humidity than we've had previous days, so that's helping. In the next couple of days, we're starting to anticipate more of a monsoonal flow...bringing in higher humidities."
The South Coast Air Quality Management District also issued a smoke advisory for the region.
Gov. Jerry Brown on Thursday declared a state of emergency and ordered California's Office of Emergency Services to provide government assistance to Riverside County, and suspended a one-week waiting period for unemployment insurance benefits for those unemployed as a result of the Cranston Fire.
The blaze began about noon Wednesday as the result of arson, according to authorities. A Temecula man, 32-year-old Brandon N. McGlover, was charged for allegedly igniting several fires in Riverside County, including the Cranston Fire.
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department conducted evacuations in the following areas:
- Cedar Glen
- Fern Valley
- Garner Valley
- Hurkey Creek Area
- Idyllwild
- Mountain Center Community
- Mt San Jacinto State Park
- Pine Cove
An evacuation center has been setup at Banning High School (100 W. Westward Ave. Banning).
Brown's declaration also applied to Northern California's Shasta County, where the Carr Fire has burned more than 127 square miles and has taken the life of a Redding firefighter, bulldozer operator and three family members.
Road Closures
HWY 74 from Borco Street in the City of Hemet to HWY 371 at Paradise Corner
HWY 243 from Banning to intersection of HWY 243 and HWY 74
Recreation Closures
Mt. San Jacinto State Park:
Desert View Trail
Little Round Valley Campground
Long Valley Trail
Mountain Station
Palm Springs Aerial Tramway
Round Valley Campground
Round Valley Trail
San Jacinto Peak Trail
Strawberry Junction Campground
Tamarack Valley Campground
Wellmans Divide Trail
Camp Scherman Girl Scout Camp
San Bernardino National Forest:
Black Mountain Group Campground
Boulder Basin Campground
Cedar Springs Trail 4EI7
Dark Canyon Campground
Deer Springs Campground
Deer Springs Trail to Suicide Rock 3E17 to 3E33
Devil's Slide Trail
Ernie Maxwell Scenic Trail 3E07
Fern Basin Campground
Fobes Trail 4E04
Fuller Ridge
Humber Park
Hurkey Creek Campground
Lake Fulmor Day Use Area
Lake Hemet Picnic Area
Little Round Valley Campground
Marion Mountain Campground
Pacific Crest Trail (PCT) N of State Highway 74
San Jacinto Wilderness
Seven Pines Trail 2E13
Skunk Cabbage Trail 3E42
South Ridge Trail 3E08
Spitler Peak Trail 3E22
Stone Creek Yellow Post Sites
Strawberry Creek
Tahquitz Peak Fire Lookout
Animal Shelters
Residents can call 951-358-7329 for direct assistance with moving animals.
- Large animals can be dropped off to Dysart Equestrian Park - 2101 W Victory Ave in Banning.
- Small Animals can also be dropped off at Dysart Equestrian Park - 2101 W. Victory Ave. in Banning. Animal Services will transfer them to the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus.
- San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus at 581 S. Grand in San Jacinto is accepting all animals, both domestic and large animals.
- Coachella Valley Animal Campus located at 72050 Pet Land Place in Thousand Palms is open for small animals only.