Cranston Fire map: Where Idyllwild brush fire is burning

IDYLLWILD, Calif. (KABC) --Two maps show the fire perimeter of the Cranston Fire, which has burned 4,700 acres and five homes in the Idyllwild area of Riverside County.
The Cranston Fire began about noon Wednesday as the apparent result of arson, according to authorities. A Temecula man, 32-year-old Brandon N. McGlover, was later arrested and booked on five counts for allegedly igniting several blazes in Riverside County. His bail was set at $1,000,000.
More than 2,100 homes were evacuated in Idyllwild, Apple Canyon, Lake Hemet, Mountain Center, Hurkey Creek, along with the Camp Scherman Girls Scouts camp.
Below is a more detailed map of the fire perimeter:
The blaze was 5 percent contained as of Thursday morning.
Cranston Fire: Crews in Idyllwild continue to battle 4,700-acre blaze amid excessive heat warning
Some 700 firefighters were at the scene east of Hemet, as flames burned along Highway 74. The emergency personnel represented Cal Fire, the Riverside County Fire Department and the San Bernardino National Forest agency.
No injuries have been reported in the fire.