3-year-old critical after being ejected from SUV, 2 other children and 2 women also hurt in Sylmar crash

SYLMAR, Calif. (KABC) -- Two women and three children were injured Friday afternoon in a freeway crash in Sylmar, including a 3-year-old boy who was ejected from a vehicle, authorities said.The two-vehicle crash was reported shortly after 2 p.m. on the transition road from the northbound 5 Freeway to the eastbound 210 Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.The 3-year-old was transported to a hospital in at least critical condition, the LAFD said. The conditions of the remaining patients -- a 6-year-old girl, 12-year-old boy, and two women, ages 27 and 42 -- ranged from fair to serious.News video from AIR7 HD showed two wrecked SUVs on the freeway, with front-end and rear-end damage, respectively.No citations or arrests were immediately announced. The cause of the crash is under investigation.