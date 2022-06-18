2 actors killed in Mexico when Netflix series cast, crew van crashes

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Los Angeles | Eyewitness News

Two actors on the Netflix series "The Chosen One" were killed and six other cast or crew members were injured after the van they were riding in crashed near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula.

Local media reported the crash occurred Thursday, and said the van flipped after running off the road in a desert area. The crew had apparently been working in the nearby Santa Rosalia area at the time.

The Baja California Department of Culture said Friday that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died.

Netflix describes "The Chosen One" this way: "A 12-year-old boy learns he's the returned Jesus Christ, destined to save humankind. Based on the comic book series by Mark Millar and Peter Gross."

According to casting calls, the series is being taped by an independent production company.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffic fatalitiesmexicoactornetflixu.s. & worldcrash
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
CDC advisers recommend COVID shots for kids under 5
Mother of slain El Monte officer blames Gascón for son's death
Biden takes spill while getting off bike after beach ride
Our America: Who I'm Meant to Be 2022 | Full Episode
Southern California gas prices drop for 5th time in 6 days
Stephen Colbert 'Late Show' production team arrested at US Capitol
Bitcoin drops below $20,000 as crypto selloff quickens
Show More
Driver trapped in wreckage after slamming into tree in Northridge
What to know about Juneteenth now that it's a federal holiday
Brush fire in Jurupa Valley injures 2 people, including firefighter
1 firefighter dead after Philadelphia building collapse
Investigation underway after 2 killed in Hollywood shooting
More TOP STORIES News