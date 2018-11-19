Crash over side of cliff above Azusa sparks small brush fire

AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) --Emergency personnel are responding to a call of a vehicle that crashed 100 feet over the side of a cliff in the Angeles National Forest above Azusa, which has sparked a small brush fire.
Los Angeles County Fire Department officials are on their way to the San Gabriel Dam at Mile Marker 21.67, where approximately 2 acres burned.
It appears the forward progress of the fire has stopped, but search and rescue crews were working to reach the car crash site.
