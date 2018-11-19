Crash over side of cliff above Azusa sparks small brush fire

By ABC7.com staff
AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) --
Emergency personnel are responding to a call of a vehicle that crashed 100 feet over the side of a cliff in the Angeles National Forest above Azusa, which has sparked a small brush fire.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials are on their way to the San Gabriel Dam at Mile Marker 21.67, where approximately 2 acres burned.

It appears the forward progress of the fire has stopped, but search and rescue crews were working to reach the car crash site.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashbrush fireAzusaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LA detective arrested on suspicion of rape
DUI suspect in fatal Palmdale crash ID'd as school principal
Movement, gestures can help kids learn speech, research finds
Chipotle offers to rehire manager seen in viral video
Sheriff McDonnell remains 'optimistic' over election vote count
Sisters found with gunshot wounds in Westchester apartment fire
More than 4 million people driving for Thanksgiving holiday
Dafoe becomes van Gogh for 'At Eternity's Gate'
Show More
"Dancing with the Stars" Finale at 9 p.m.
Woolsey Fire: Volunteers fill sandbags in ahead of looming rain
Mercy Hospital Chicago Shooting: 4 dead, including officer, gunman
Lawyer shares secret audio recording in GoFundMe scandal
2 men killed as fire rips through home in San Bernardino
More News