MID-CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A hit-and-run driver was being sought after getting into an argument and fatally stabbing a person who was uninvolved in a Mid-City crash, authorities said.The collision occurred about 3 a.m. near the intersection of Washington Boulevard and La Brea Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.A verbal altercation followed, involving a possible witness to the crash and a male driver, the LAPD said. The suspect stabbed the victim, who was transported to a hospital and later died.The assailant fled the scene on foot and remained at large. A detailed description was not available.The deceased victim was not immediately identified.