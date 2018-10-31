One person was taken into custody Wednesday morning after police at the scene of a car crash in Sylmar discovered the vehicle was connected to a possible murder suspect, officials said.Around 7:30 a.m., a Burbank police officer stopped at a crash on the 210 Freeway near Hubbard Street.The officer did a records check on the cars and found one of them was connected to a homicide investigation in Northern California.The driver of that car took off running. He was caught a short time later on Foothill Boulevard. The man's identity was not disclosed.Details on the homicide investigation were not immediately released.