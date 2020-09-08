Creek Fire: 143,929 acres now burned with 0% containment, new evacuations issued for Fresno, Madera, Mariposa counties

FRESNO, Calif. -- The Creek Fire
was first sparked on Friday evening and quickly exploded to 143,929 acres on Tuesday morning with 0% containment. At least 65 structures have been destroyed, and nearly 5,300 homes are threatened.
The fire is located near the communities of Shaver Lake, Big Creek and Huntington Lake. The flames have also spread towards the San Joaquin River and jumped into Madera County on the other side of the river. Helicopters landed at the Army National Guard base in Fresno
with dozens of people on Tuesday morning.
During a press conference on Monday, fire officials said 200 people are currently stuck in the Sierra National Forest across four different temporary refuge areas.
The Creek Fire has left them stranded, but authorities say they are safe. Work is currently underway to get them out.
During the press conference, officials urged people to be prepared and proactive when it comes to evacuation orders.
They also said that there are two separate incident command teams working the Creek Fire: one is a federal team that is handling the north side of the blaze and another is working the south side of the fire into Fresno County.
The fast-moving wildfire trapped more than 200 people near the Mammoth Pool Reservoir in Madera County
. National Guard helicopters were called in to airlift them to safety.
The fire also forced evacuations in numerous Fresno and Madera County mountain communities
. Deputies said they are going door to door to alert residents in some areas.
On Sunday evening, California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Fresno, Madera and Mariposa counties due to the fire. The declaration will help the state deploy additional resources to tackle it.
FRESNO COUNTYHere are all the areas under mandatory evacuation orders in Fresno County:Shaver Lake Huntington Lake Camp Sierra Big Creek High Sierra areas, which include: Florence Lake, Ward Lake, Portal Forebay, Edison Lake Mono Hot Springs, Kaiser and all campgrounds. Alder Springs Mile High Meadow Lakes Big Sandy Jose Basin Italian Bar Dinkey Creek Wishon & Courtright Reservoirs Area west of Tollhouse, along Auberry Road west to Powerhouse Road. Tollhouse Road and Peterson Road down to Lodge Road Beal Fire Road on both sides of Highway 168 Powerhouse and Auberry Roads to the San Joaquin River Tollhouse Road from Lodge to Nicholas Burrough Valley Watts Valley Maxon Road to Trimmer Springs Road Sycamore Road and Burrough Valley Watts Valley from Maxon Road to Pittman Hill RoadAn Evacuation Order means there is immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to leave now. The area is lawfully closed to public access.
Fresno County has set up an an evacuation center for people and small animals at Clovis North High School, 2770 E International Ave.Here are all the areas under an evacuation warning in Fresno County:Prather Auberry Cressman Road Auberry Road from the top of the four lanes to Powerhouse to the San Joaquin River Jose Basin Alder Spring Mono Wind Casino Meadow Lakes Mile High Tollhouse Road at Peterson Road down to Lodge Road Beal Fire Road Powerhouse Road to the San Joaquin RiverAn evacuation warning means there is a potential threat to life or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate and those with pets/livestock should leave now.
MADERA COUNTYHere are all the areas under mandatory evacuation orders in Madera County:Cascadel Woods Kinsman Flat Subdivision Italian Bar Rd. from Road 225 to Reddinger Lake Mammoth Pool Whiskey Falls Clover Meadow Arnold Meadows Minarets All campgrounds off Minarets Road All campgrounds off Beasore Road north of Grizzley Road Mammoth Pool Trailer Park to Road 233 Central Camp Road 225 east of Road 274 and all spur roads, such as Douglas Ranger Station Road, Cascadel Road, Peckinpah Road, Mission Road, Tu-Nobi Way, Rainbow Drive, Lark Lane, Boulder Creek Drive, Tera Tera Ranch Road, and Italian Bar Road, Road 235 between Road 222 and Italian Bar Road North Fork Road 221 between Road 200 and Road 226 and all spur roads such as Kowana Lane, Pahuma Way, Nielsen Road, Quail Flats Drive, Sunridge Drive and Klette's Pride Way Road 226 between Road 221 and Road 222 and all spur roads such as Bishop Park Place, Deer Springs Lane, Walker Ranch Road, and Keller Road Road 224 between Road 226 and Road 200 and all spur roads such as Horn Road, Mountain Springs Road, Priest Road, Wilcox Drive, Wild Plum Lane, and Quail Hollow Court Road 225 between Road 222 and Road 274 and all spur roads such as Amber Lane, Willow Creek Drive, and Road 228 Road 222 between Road 226 and Road 200 and all spur roads such as Wah Up Way, Weatherly Lane and Buckhorn Court Road 200 on the northside of road between Road 221 and Road 222 and all spur road such as Wild Plum Lane, Tahoot Drive, Maranatha Drive, Golden Acorn Court, Ellis Way, Rocky Road, Cougar Springs Trail Bass Lake Eastside of Highway 41 between Road 222 and Road 200 Road 223 from Road 426 to Road 221Road 222 between Road 274 and Road 226An Evacuation Order means there is immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to leave now. The area is lawfully closed to public access.Here are all the areas under an evacuation warning in Madera County:Mammoth Pool trailer park to Road 233, down Road 225 Sierra Sky Ranch (Road 632) and surrounding area North Fork Southside of Road 200 between Road 221 and Road 222 and all spur roads, such as Oak Junction Lane Wyle Ranch Road, Lumburg Road and Fast Lane Road 222 between Road 200 Fresno/Madera County Line and all spur roads, such as Carmen Ranch Road, Ciatana Creek Road, Corrine Lake Road, Box Canyon Road, Tunoi Place and Smalley Cove Campground An evacuation warning means there is a potential threat to life or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate and those with pets/livestock should leave now.
MARIPOSA COUNTYHere are all the areas under an evacuation warning in Mariposa County:Fish Camp, including all areas from Mariposa County Line to Yosemite National Park Boundaries
