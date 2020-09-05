Creek Fire grows to 36,000 acres; 163 rescued from Mammoth Pool Reservoir area, many injured

#CreekFire Thank you for being patient, we are releasing information as it becomes available. We are urging the public to be prepared to evacuate, and evacuate early. Please visit https://t.co/eOnQ6reUZD for more information. Please, like, share and follow us. pic.twitter.com/jYdiG8bzHR — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) September 6, 2020

#CreekFire Mandatory Evacuations in Madera County:



- Cascadel Woods

- Kinsman Flat Subdivision.

- Mammoth Pool

- Whiskey Falls

- Clover Meadow

- Arnold Meadows

- Minarets

- All campgrounds off Minarets Road

- All campgrounds off Beasore Road north of Grizzley Road — Madera Co. Sheriff (@MaderaSheriff) September 5, 2020

Huntington Lake

Camp Sierra

Big Creek

FRESNO, Calif. -- A massive rescue operation is underway in the area of Mammoth Pool Reservoir, where hundreds of people were trapped by the Creek Fire and many were severely injured.Fire and law enforcement agencies from Fresno County and Madera Counties, as well as members of the National Guard, are conducting the operation.Blackhawk helicopters and at least one Chinook have been flying the patients to the National Guard base at the airport where ambulance crews are helping triage and take the injured to local hospitals, including the Community Regional Medical Center.As of 1 am on Sunday, 163 people have been rescued from Mammoth Pool, Minarets, and Cascadel Woods. Twenty of them have been taken to hospital, some with critical burn injuries, EMS officials told Action News.The aircraft are continuing their rescue operations, but it's unknown how many more people will need to be flown to safety.The Fresno Convention Center is serving as a temporary base for those rescued to rest and wait to be reunited with family.The trapped people were sheltering at Mammoth Pool Boat Launch for hours because there was no safe evacuation route, the Madera County Sheriff's Office said earlier in the day.One of the people who was flown into Fresno is Ashley Wagner.She was not hurt, but she was airlifted to safety because she has an infant.Wagner and two family members and a friend were trapped by the flames in Logan's Meadow behind Wagner's Store where they waited out the fire.She said the store that was run by her aunt has been destroyed, saying, "My family's history just went up in flames."The store had been serving the community since 1957.Over the course of Saturday, the Creek Fire exploded to 36,000 acres with 0% containment. There's no official word yet on the number of structures that may be damaged or destroyed, but an estimated 3,000 are still threatened.The fire is located northeast of Shaver Lake near the communities of Big Creek and Huntington Lake. The flames have also spread towards the San Joaquin River and jumped into Madera County on the other side of the river.The blaze forced evacuations in numerous Fresno and Madera County mountain communities.On Saturday night, Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue declared a local emergency, which will go to the Governor's office after being ratified by the Board of Supervisors.Deputies said they are going door to door to alert residents in some areas.Here are all the areas under mandatory evacuation orders in Madera County:Fresno County Sheriff's deputies have also been knocking on doors and telling people to leave, or be prepared to, since Friday night.Here are all the areas under mandatory evacuation orders in Fresno County:Eastbound Highway 168 at the four-line in Prather is closed to all motorists.