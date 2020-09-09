Creek Fire

Creek Fire: 166,965 acres now burned with 0% containment, latest evacuations issued for Fresno, Madera, Mariposa counties

The fire has forced 45,000 evacuations in Fresno and Madera Counties.
By ABC30.Com Staff
FRESNO, Calif. -- The Creek Fire was first sparked on Friday evening and has exploded to 166,965 acres as of Wednesday evening with 0% containment. At least 365 structures in Fresno County have been damaged or destroyed, and more than 5,000 are threatened. Officials say 30,000 residents of Fresno County and 15,000 residents of Madera County have been evacuated.

The fire started near the communities of Shaver Lake, Big Creek, and Huntington Lake but has quickly spread. CAL FIRE officials say they do not expect to have fire contained until October 15. Scroll down for a list of evacuation orders in Fresno, Madera, and Mariposa counties.

Wednesday, September 9



Fire crews were working to produce a containment line from the San Joaquin River toward Castle Peak on Wedneday morning, CAL FIRE said.

Meanwhile, dozers are trying to reduce vegetation near buildings in Cascadel Woods.

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect through 8 p.m. on Wednesday for the fire area.

Video captured Wednesday morning showed firefighting tankers dropping fire retardent on the smoldering wildfire near Tollhouse in Fresno County.

Tuesday, September 8



Helicopters landed at the Army National Guard base in Fresno with dozens of people who were stranded in China Peak and Lake Edison on Tuesday morning.

More evacuation orders were also issued for parts of Fresno County.

On Tuesday evening, the county said around 30,000 people had been evacuated.

In a press conference, Gov. Gavin Newsom praised the airlift operations and the rescues made over the weekend in Mammoth Pool.

"We talk about grit. We talk about determination. We talk about people that are committed to their job," Gov. Gavin Newsom said of the rescue operations in a press conference. "That was demonstrated by an act of real courage over the course of the weekend."

Scroll down to find the latest evacuations orders and warnings in Fresno, Madera and Mariposa counties.

Monday, September 7



During a press conference on Monday, fire officials said 200 people are currently stuck in the Sierra National Forest across four different temporary refuge areas.

Officials urged people to be prepared and proactive when it comes to evacuation orders.

They also said that there are two separate incident command teams working the Creek Fire: one is a federal team that is handling the north side of the blaze and another is working the south side of the fire into Fresno County.

Sunday, September 6



The fast-moving wildfire trapped more than 200 people near the Mammoth Pool Reservoir in Madera County. National Guard helicopters were called in to airlift them to safety.

On Sunday evening, California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Fresno, Madera and Mariposa counties due to the fire. The declaration will help the state deploy additional resources to tackle it.

RELATED: Creek Fire: Resources for evacuees affected by blaze

FRESNO COUNTY


Here are all the areas under MANDATORY EVACUATION ORDERS in Fresno County:
(The most recent evacuation orders are listed at the top.)

  • Humphrey's Station to Tollhouse Road

  • Humphrey's Station to Pittman Hill Road to Sample Road

  • Entire town of Auberry, which extends from the San Joaquin River on Powerhouse Road to Auberry Road in both directions out to Hwy 168. This includes the points next to Prather and next to Cressman's General Store

  • Cressman Road

  • Auberry Road from the top of the four lanes to Powerhouse to the San Joaquin River

  • Jose Basin

  • Alder Spring

  • Mono Wind Casino

  • Meadow Lakes

  • Mile High

  • Tollhouse Road at Peterson Road down to Lodge Road

  • Beal Fire Road

  • Powerhouse Road to the San Joaquin River

  • Tollhouse Road and Peterson Road down to Lodge Road

  • Beal Fire Road on both sides of Highway 168

  • Powerhouse and Auberry Roads to the San Joaquin River

  • Tollhouse Road from Lodge to Nicholas

  • Wishon & Courtright Reservoirs

  • Area west of Tollhouse, along Auberry Road west to Powerhouse Road.

  • Shaver Lake

  • Huntington Lake

  • Camp Sierra

  • Big Creek

  • High Sierra areas, which include: Florence Lake, Ward Lake, Portal Forebay, Edison Lake Mono Hot Springs, Kaiser and all campgrounds.

    • An Evacuation Order means there is an immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to leave now. The area is lawfully closed to public access.

    Fresno County has set up an evacuation center for people and small animals at Clovis North High School, 2770 E International Ave.

    Here are all the areas under an EVACUATION WARNING in Fresno County:
    (The most recent evacuation warnings are listed at the top.)

  • All residents living in the Prather and Auberry areas, including Auberry Rd. to Millerton Rd. and Tollhouse Rd. to Nicholas Rd. to Hwy 168.

    • An evacuation warning means there is a potential threat to life or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate and those with pets/livestock should leave now.

    RELATED: Where to bring large animals, livestock displaced by Creek Fire

    MADERA COUNTY


    Here are all the areas under MANDATORY EVACUATION ORDERS in Madera County:
    (The most recent evacuation orders are listed at the top.)

  • Bass Lake

  • Road 223 from Road 426 to Road 221

  • Road 222 between Road 274 and Road 226

  • Road 221 between Road 200 and Road 226 and all spur roads such as Kowana Lane, Pahuma Way, Nielsen Road, Quail Flats Drive, Sunridge Drive and Klette's Pride Way

  • Road 226 between Road 221 and Road 222 and all spur roads such as Bishop Park Place, Deer Springs Lane, Walker Ranch Road, and Keller Road

  • Road 224 between Road 226 and Road 200 and all spur roads such as Horn Road, Mountain Springs Road, Priest Road, Wilcox Drive, Wild Plum Lane, and Quail Hollow Court

  • Road 225 between Road 222 and Road 274 and all spur roads such as Amber Lane, Willow Creek Drive, and Road 228

  • Road 222 between Road 226 and Road 200 and all spur roads such as Wah Up Way, Weatherly Lane and Buckhorn Court

  • Road 200 on the northside of road between Road 221 and Road 222 and all spur road such as Wild Plum Lane, Tahoot Drive, Maranatha Drive, Golden Acorn Court, Ellis Way, Rocky Road, Cougar Springs Trail

  • North Fork

  • Road 225 east of Road 274 and all spur roads, such as Douglas Ranger Station Road, Cascadel Road, Peckinpah Road, Mission Road, Tu-Nobi Way, Rainbow Drive, Lark Lane, Boulder Creek Drive, Tera Tera Ranch Road, and Italian Bar Road, Road 235 between Road 222 and Italian Bar Road

  • Central Camp

  • Mammoth Pool Trailer Park to Road 233

  • All campgrounds off Beasore Road north of Grizzley Road

  • All campgrounds off Minarets Road

  • Minarets

  • Arnold Meadows

  • Clover Meadow

  • Whiskey Falls

  • Mammoth Pool

  • Italian Bar Rd. from Road 225 to Reddinger Lake

  • Kinsman Flat Subdivision

  • Cascadel Woods

    • An Evacuation Order means there is immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to leave now. The area is lawfully closed to public access.

    Madera County's Red Cross evacuation center has been moved to the Mariposa fairgrounds.

    Here are all the areas under an EVACUATION WARNING in Madera County:
    (The most recent evacuation warnings are listed at the top.)

  • Oakhurst to Road 200 east of Highway 41

  • Coarsegold

  • Eastside of Highway 41 between Road 222 and Road 200

  • Fresno/Madera County Line and all spur roads, such as Carmen Ranch Road, Ciatana Creek Road, Corrine Lake Road, Box Canyon Road, Tunoi Place and Smalley Cove Campground

  • Road 222 between Road 200

  • Southside of Road 200 between Road 221 and Road 222 and all spur roads, such as Oak Junction Lane Wyle Ranch Road, Lumburg Road and Fast Lane

  • North Fork

  • Sierra Sky Ranch (Road 632) and surrounding area

  • Mammoth Pool trailer park to Road 233, down Road 225

    • An evacuation warning means there is a potential threat to life or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate and those with pets/livestock should leave now.

    MARIPOSA COUNTY


    Here are all the areas under an EVACUATION WARNING in Mariposa County:
    (The most recent evacuation warnings are listed at the top.)

  • Wawona

  • Fish Camp, including all areas from Mariposa County Line to Yosemite National Park Boundaries


