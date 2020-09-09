Creek Fire: 166,965 acres now burned with 0% containment, latest evacuations issued for Fresno, Madera, Mariposa counties

The fire started near the communities of Shaver Lake, Big Creek, and Huntington Lake but has quickly spread. CAL FIRE officials say they do not expect to have fire contained until October 15. Scroll down for a list of evacuation orders in Fresno, Madera, and Mariposa counties.
VIDEO: Explosive wildfires scorch Fresno, Madera area mountain communities
Wednesday, September 9
Fire crews were working to produce a containment line from the San Joaquin River toward Castle Peak on Wedneday morning, CAL FIRE said.
Meanwhile, dozers are trying to reduce vegetation near buildings in Cascadel Woods.
A Red Flag Warning remains in effect through 8 p.m. on Wednesday for the fire area.
Video captured Wednesday morning showed firefighting tankers dropping fire retardent on the smoldering wildfire near Tollhouse in Fresno County.
Tuesday, September 8
Helicopters landed at the Army National Guard base in Fresno with dozens of people who were stranded in China Peak and Lake Edison on Tuesday morning.
More evacuation orders were also issued for parts of Fresno County.
On Tuesday evening, the county said around 30,000 people had been evacuated.
In a press conference, Gov. Gavin Newsom praised the airlift operations and the rescues made over the weekend in Mammoth Pool.
"We talk about grit. We talk about determination. We talk about people that are committed to their job," Gov. Gavin Newsom said of the rescue operations in a press conference. "That was demonstrated by an act of real courage over the course of the weekend."
Scroll down to find the latest evacuations orders and warnings in Fresno, Madera and Mariposa counties.
Monday, September 7
During a press conference on Monday, fire officials said 200 people are currently stuck in the Sierra National Forest across four different temporary refuge areas.
Officials urged people to be prepared and proactive when it comes to evacuation orders.
They also said that there are two separate incident command teams working the Creek Fire: one is a federal team that is handling the north side of the blaze and another is working the south side of the fire into Fresno County.
Sunday, September 6
The fast-moving wildfire trapped more than 200 people near the Mammoth Pool Reservoir in Madera County. National Guard helicopters were called in to airlift them to safety.
On Sunday evening, California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Fresno, Madera and Mariposa counties due to the fire. The declaration will help the state deploy additional resources to tackle it.
FRESNO COUNTY
Here are all the areas under MANDATORY EVACUATION ORDERS in Fresno County:
(The most recent evacuation orders are listed at the top.)
An Evacuation Order means there is an immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to leave now. The area is lawfully closed to public access.
Fresno County has set up an evacuation center for people and small animals at Clovis North High School, 2770 E International Ave.
Here are all the areas under an EVACUATION WARNING in Fresno County:
(The most recent evacuation warnings are listed at the top.)
An evacuation warning means there is a potential threat to life or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate and those with pets/livestock should leave now.
MADERA COUNTY
Here are all the areas under MANDATORY EVACUATION ORDERS in Madera County:
(The most recent evacuation orders are listed at the top.)
An Evacuation Order means there is immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to leave now. The area is lawfully closed to public access.
Madera County's Red Cross evacuation center has been moved to the Mariposa fairgrounds.
Here are all the areas under an EVACUATION WARNING in Madera County:
(The most recent evacuation warnings are listed at the top.)
An evacuation warning means there is a potential threat to life or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate and those with pets/livestock should leave now.
MARIPOSA COUNTY
Here are all the areas under an EVACUATION WARNING in Mariposa County:
(The most recent evacuation warnings are listed at the top.)
