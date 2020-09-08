Creek Fire: Dozens airlifted from raging wildfire, brought to Army base in Fresno

More video from this morning of 46 people and four dogs arriving at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport after being rescued from Lake Edison by a Stockton-based Cal Guard CH-47 Chinook helicopter. More aircraft are still attempting to rescue others trapped by the #CreekFire pic.twitter.com/lmAWTpmFeC — The California National Guard (@CalGuard) September 8, 2020

Fresno Fire is on scene of a possible Multi Casualty Incident, reports of up to 50 people being rescued and flown in to FYI, will update with more accurate information as it becomes available. Please follow all evacuation orders. pic.twitter.com/VbCQKicdOR — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) September 8, 2020

Updated info on MCI event at FYI: rescue efforts were unsuccessful, military pilots tried valiantly to land but heavy smoke conditions prevented a safe approach, another effort will be made shortly to evacuate the trapped people in Lake Edison and China Peak using night vision. — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) September 8, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. -- Several people trapped by the devastating Creek Fire were airlifted out on Tuesday morning. At least three different flights landed at the Army National Guard Base.A helicopter left the base around 3 a.m. and returned with 13 people from China Peak shortly before 4 a.m., officials with the Army National Guard told Action News.Another Black Hawk helicopter with 11 more people landed around 5 a.m., and another group arrived around 6 a.m. It wasn't immediately clear where they were evacuated from.More helicopters arrived over the course of the morning with 22 people from Lake Edison, and another group of around 40. It wasn't immediately clear where the last group was rescued from.Action News spoke with 14-year-old Ethan Thao from Fresno, who was on a fishing trip with his family near Huntington Lake. He said he was rescued from China Peak after being trapped for 14 hours."It was kind of hard to breathe, but then I got through it because I stayed in the car most of the time. It went by faster because I was asleep," Thao said.Four Fresno Area Express (FAX) buses arrived to transport people to Clovis North High School, Fresno Fire said.The Army National Guard is performing rescue flight operations throughout the day. It's not known how many flights it will take to get those people out.On Monday evening, officials said more than 60 people were trapped at Lake Edison and China Peak, and a rescue operation to retrieve them was unsuccessful.Authorities told Action News 14 people were trapped on China Peak and at least 50 others were trapped at Lake Edison. Officials say that the people are safe and being cared for.A Chinook aircraft piloted by a team of military personnel tried to land and rescue the trapped people, but the smoky conditions made it impossible for the team to approach safely.Fire and EMS units are waiting at the National Guard base at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport to receive and treat the rescued people.Fresno Fire also said one person had collapsed at Mono Hot Springs due to a medical episode and died. EMS personnel could not respond to the location due to the fire. They say the death was not caused by the fire.On Monday, the Fresno Fire Department said there may be multiple casualties.This is the second such rescue being carried out since the Creek Fire broke out on Friday.On Saturday and Sunday, 214 people were rescued from the Mammoth Pool Reservoir in Madera County after they were trapped by rapidly spreading flames.A Black Hawk helicopter and a large Chinook helicopter made several trips through the night to bring the people back to safety.Six of those people were taken to the burn unit at Community Regional Medical Center. One of them was released and five are in fair condition.The Creek Fire has spread to more than 130,000 acres, CAL FIRE officials said on Monday. It's still at 0% containment.