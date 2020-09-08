Creek Fire grows to 135,523 acres with 0% containment, new evacuations issued for Fresno, Madera, Mariposa counties

The fire is located near the communities of Shaver Lake, Big Creek and Huntington Lake. The flames have also spread towards the San Joaquin River and jumped into Madera County on the other side of the river.
A helicopter landed at the Army National Guard base in Fresno with 13 people on Tuesday morning. Another landed with 11 more people a short time later.
During a press conference on Monday, fire officials said 200 people are currently stuck in the Sierra National Forest across four different temporary refuge areas.
The Creek Fire has left them stranded, but authorities say they are safe. Work is currently underway to get them out.
During the press conference, officials urged people to be prepared and proactive when it comes to evacuation orders.
They also said that there are two separate incident command teams working the Creek Fire: one is a federal team that is handling the north side of the blaze and another is working the south side of the fire into Fresno County.
The fast-moving wildfire trapped more than 200 people near the Mammoth Pool Reservoir in Madera County. National Guard helicopters were called in to airlift them to safety.
The fire also forced evacuations in numerous Fresno and Madera County mountain communities. Deputies said they are going door to door to alert residents in some areas.
On Sunday evening, California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Fresno, Madera and Mariposa counties due to the fire. The declaration will help the state deploy additional resources to tackle it.
FRESNO COUNTY
Here are all the areas under mandatory evacuation orders in Fresno County:
An Evacuation Order means there is immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to leave now. The area is lawfully closed to public access.
Fresno County has set up an an evacuation center for people and small animals at Clovis North High School, 2770 E International Ave.
Here are all the areas under an evacuation warning in Fresno County:
An evacuation warning means there is a potential threat to life or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate and those with pets/livestock should leave now.
MADERA COUNTY
Here are all the areas under mandatory evacuation orders in Madera County:
An Evacuation Order means there is immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to leave now. The area is lawfully closed to public access.
Here are all the areas under an evacuation warning in Madera County:
An evacuation warning means there is a potential threat to life or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate and those with pets/livestock should leave now.
MARIPOSA COUNTY
Here are all the areas under an evacuation warning in Mariposa County:
