Creek Fire

Creek Fire grows to 45,500 acres with 0% containment, thousands of structures threatened

The fire has forced evacuations in numerous Fresno and Madera County mountain communities.
By ABC30.Com Staff
FRESNO, Calif. -- The Creek Fire was first sparked on Friday evening and quickly exploded to 45,500 acres with 0% containment. There's no official word yet on the number of structures that may be damaged or destroyed, but an estimated 3,000 are still threatened.

The fire is located near the communities of Shaver Lake, Big Creek and Huntington Lake. The flames have also spread towards the San Joaquin River and jumped into Madera County on the other side of the river.

The fast-moving wildfire trapped more than 200 people near the Mammoth Pool Reservoir in Madera County. National Guard helicopters were called in to airlift them to safety.

The fire also forced evacuations in numerous Fresno and Madera County mountain communities. Deputies said they are going door to door to alert residents in some areas.

Here are all the areas under mandatory evacuation orders in Fresno County:
  • Shaver Lake
  • Huntington Lake
  • Camp Sierra
  • Big Creek
  • High Sierra areas, which include: Florence Lake, Ward Lake, Portal Forebay, Edison Lake Mono Hot Springs, Kaiser and all campgrounds.
  • Alder Springs
  • Mile High
  • Meadow Lakes
  • Big Sandy
  • Jose Basin
  • Italian Bar
  • Dinkey Creek
  • Wishon & Courtright Reservoirs
  • Area west of Tollhouse, along Auberry Road west to Powerhouse Road.

    • Here are all the areas under mandatory evacuation orders in Madera County:
  • Cascadel Woods
  • Kinsman Flat Subdivision
  • Italian Bar Rd. from Road 225 to Reddinger Lake
  • Mammoth Pool
  • Whiskey Falls
  • Clover Meadow
  • Arnold Meadows
  • Minarets
  • All campgrounds off Minarets Road
  • All campgrounds off Beasore Road north of Grizzley Road

    • An Evacuation Order means there is immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to leave now. The area is lawfully closed to public access.

    Here are all the areas under an evacuation warning in Fresno County:
  • Cressman Road
  • Auberry Road from the top of the four lanes to Powerhouse to the San Joaquin River
  • Jose Basin
  • Alder Spring
  • Mono Wind Casino
  • Meadow Lakes
  • Mile High

    • Here are all the areas under an evacuation warning in Madera County:
  • Mammoth Pool trailer park to Road 233, down Road 225
  • Sierra Sky Ranch (Road 632) and surrounding area

    • An evacuation warning means there is a potential threat to life or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate and those with pets/livestock should leave now.

