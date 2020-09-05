Creek Fire grows to 45,500 acres with 0% containment, thousands of structures threatened

The blaze has forced evacuations in numerous Fresno and Madera County mountain communities.
By ABC30.Com Staff
FRESNO, Calif. -- The Creek Fire was first sparked on Friday evening and quickly exploded to 45,500 acres with 0% containment. There's no official word yet on the number of structures that may be damaged or destroyed, but an estimated 3,000 are still threatened.

The fire is located northeast of Shaver Lake near the communities of Big Creek and Huntington Lake. The flames have also spread towards the San Joaquin River and jumped into Madera County on the other side of the river.

The blaze forced evacuations in numerous Fresno and Madera County mountain communities.

On Saturday night, Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue declared a local emergency, which will go to the Governor's office after being ratified by the Board of Supervisors.

Deputies said they are going door to door to alert residents in some areas.

Here are all the areas under mandatory evacuation orders in Madera County:
  • Cascadel Woods
  • Kinsman Flat Subdivision
  • Mammoth Pool
  • Whiskey Falls
  • Clover Meadow
  • Arnold Meadows
  • Minarets
  • All campgrounds off Minarets Road
  • All campgrounds off Beasore Road north of Grizzley Road



    • Fresno County Sheriff's deputies have also been knocking on doors and telling people to leave, or be prepared to, since Friday night.

    Here are all the areas under mandatory evacuation orders in Fresno County:
  • Shaver Lake
  • Huntington Lake
  • Camp Sierra
  • Big Creek



    • Eastbound Highway 168 at the four-line in Prather is closed to all motorists.

