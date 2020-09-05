Creek Fire grows to 73,278 acres with 0% containment, thousands of structures threatened

Shaver Lake

Huntington Lake

Camp Sierra

Big Creek

High Sierra areas, which include: Florence Lake, Ward Lake, Portal Forebay, Edison Lake Mono Hot Springs, Kaiser and all campgrounds.

Big Sandy

Italian Bar

Dinkey Creek

Wishon & Courtright Reservoirs

Area west of Tollhouse, along Auberry Road west to Powerhouse Road.

Tollhouse Road and Peterson Road down to Lodge Road

Beal Fire Road on both sides of Highway 168

Powerhouse and Auberry Roads to the San Joaquin River

Cascadel Woods

Kinsman Flat Subdivision

Mammoth Pool

Whiskey Falls

Clover Meadow

Arnold Meadows

Minarets

All campgrounds off Minarets Road

All campgrounds off Beasore Road north of Grizzley Road

Central Camp

Sierra Sky Ranch

Cressman Road

Auberry Road from the top of the four lanes to Powerhouse to the San Joaquin River

Mono Wind Casino

FRESNO, Calif. -- The Creek Fire was first sparked on Friday evening and quickly exploded to 73,278 acres with 0% containment. There's no official word yet on the number of structures that may be damaged or destroyed, but an estimated 3,000 are still threatened.The fire is located near the communities of Shaver Lake, Big Creek and Huntington Lake. The flames have also spread towards the San Joaquin River and jumped into Madera County on the other side of the river.The fast-moving wildfire trapped more than 200 people near the Mammoth Pool Reservoir in Madera County. National Guard helicopters were called in to airlift them to safety.The fire also forced evacuations in numerous Fresno and Madera County mountain communities. Deputies said they are going door to door to alert residents in some areas.On Sunday evening, California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Fresno, Madera and Mariposa counties due to the fire. The declaration will help the state deploy additional resources to tackle it.Fresno County has set up an an evacuation center for people and small animals at Clovis North High School, 2770 E International Ave.