CRESTLINE, Calif. (KABC) -- Part of Highway 18 in Crestline is closed indefinitely due to damage possibly caused by Thursday night's heavy rain and snow.The closure is affecting both lanes near Red Rock Wall between Lake Gregory Drive and Pine Avenue in the San Bernardino Mountains.It's expected to take several weeks to repair.Caltrans crews advise that drivers either use Highway 189 or Highway 330 as an alternate route to get around the closure.