Crews attempt rescue of person trapped in barbed wire at Men's Central Jail

Firefighters attempted to rescue a person caught in barbed wire outside of Men's Central Jail in Los Angeles Friday night after reports of an escaped inmate.

Firefighters attempted to rescue a person caught in barbed wire at a wall of the Men's Central Jail in Los Angeles Friday night after reports of an escaped inmate.

Footage from AIR7HD showed a person caught atop of a wall that had barbed wire as firefighters came to the person's rescue.

Men's Central Jail was placed on lockdown as a head count was underway to see if inmates were missing.

It is unclear if the person caught in the barbed wire was an inmate.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
