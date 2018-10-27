Crews attempt rescue of person trapped in barbed wire at Men's Central Jail

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Firefighters attempted to rescue a person caught in barbed wire at a wall of the Men's Central Jail in Los Angeles Friday night after reports of an escaped inmate.
Footage from AIR7HD showed a person caught atop of a wall that had barbed wire as firefighters came to the person's rescue.
Men's Central Jail was placed on lockdown as a head count was underway to see if inmates were missing.
It is unclear if the person caught in the barbed wire was an inmate.
