Crews battle 100-acre brush fire near Santa Clarita threatening homes

Fire crews are battling a brush fire near Santa Clarita that has burned at least 20 acres.

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- Fire crews are battling a brush fire that has burned at least 100 acres near Santa Clarita.

The blaze, called the Texas Fire, was reported just before 2 p.m. on Bouquet Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The fire prompted authorities to close Bouquet Canyon Road between Vasquez Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon, according to the LASD Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station.

Officials said the brush fire was threatening nearby structures.

No additional information was immediately available.
