Crews battle 20-acre brush fire in Hemet

HEMET, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters are battling a 20-acre brush fire in Hemet that broke out early Monday morning.

The blaze, called the Diamond Fire, broke out at about 1 a.m. and was burning at a slow rate of spread near the area of Warren and Old Mine roads, according to Cal Fire Riverside.

There are no evacuation orders and no injuries have currently been reported.



Video from the scene showed the fire burning on a hill. It was not immediately known if other structures were threatened.

It was not known how the fire started.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
