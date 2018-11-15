Crews battle brush fire in Santa Paula

Crews responded to a brush fire in the Santa Paula area of Ventura County after it erupted early Thursday morning.

By and ABC7.com staff
SANTA PAULA, Calif. (KABC) --
The fire, dubbed the Briggs Fire, broke out near Highway 126 and Briggs Road at approximately 1:39 a.m.

The blaze spread to more than 10 acres, after starting at 2 to 3 acres when it was first reported burning on a hillside.

Helicopters arrived on scene conducting water drops to attempt to put out the fire.

Details regarding potential injuries or structure damage was not immediately available.
Related Topics:
brush firewildfireVentura CountySanta Paula
