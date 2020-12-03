Crews battle brush fire in Silverado Canyon

Flames from a house fire in Silverado Canyon spread into nearby brush, prompting a response from firefighters Wednesday night.

Orange County Fire Authority crews responded to the 29400 block of Silverado Canyon Drive and are attacking the blaze from the ground and air.

Fire helicopters and a helitanker are at the scene as the flames engulfed the home that sparked the vegetation fire.

Acreage of the blaze was not immediately known.

Elevated fire danger continues in Southern California as Santa Ana winds combine with dry conditions and warm temperatures.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
