Crews battle commercial building fire in downtown Los Angeles

Crews responded to a fire at a commercial building in downtown Los Angeles Thursday evening.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Crews responded to a fire at a commercial building in downtown Los Angeles Thursday evening.

The incident occurred at the 1400 block of S. Long Beach Ave. at approximately 5:42 p.m.

The blaze raged through the roof of the building as several firefighters went into defensive mode to put an end to the flames.

Smoke was seen coming out of the building. Firefighters were on surrounding building roofs, battling the fire.

Firefighters appeared to have extinguished a majority of the flames shortly before 6:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Details regarding what led to the fire were not immediately available.
