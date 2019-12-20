Crews battle fire at Woodland Hills strip mall

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters are battling a fire that erupted at a strip mall in Woodland Hills early Friday morning.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded at about 3:07 a.m. to the 4800 block of N. Valley Circle Boulevard and encountered the fire going through the roof of a unit.

Firefighters were in defensive mode as they attempted to contain the blaze.

No injuries have been reported so far.

It was not immediately known how the fire started.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
