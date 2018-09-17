Firefighters battle large fire in commercial building in Glassell Park

Plumes of dark smoke filled the air in Glassell Park as crews battled a building fire. (KABC)

GLASSELL PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Firefighters battled a large fire in a commercial building in Glassell Park Monday afternoon, where clouds of black smoke could be seen for miles.

The fire broke out around 5:20 p.m. in the 3500 block of North San Fernando Road. Authorities said the blaze started on the first floor of the two-story, L-shaped building.

It quickly spread to the second floor and through the roof, sending dark pillars of thick smoke into the air.

It was unclear if anyone was in the building or if there were any injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
