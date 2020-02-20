Crews battle large structure fire in Chinatown

Update #StructureFire; INC#1210; 5:15PM; 823 N Cleveland St; https://t.co/GblwBZgBDe; #Chinatown; Now being described as a fire in one unit (and now in the attic) of a duplex detached from the residential units in front of it. ... https://t.co/FLTNcITGpI — LAFD (@LAFD) February 20, 2020

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Fire crews battled a large blaze at a building in Chinatown Wednesday afternoon.The fire was reported just before 5 p.m. at a two-story duplex near W. College and Cleveland streets in Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.Fire officials said the fire spread from one unit to the attic.Fire officials said the duplex is detached from the residential units in front of it.No injuries were reported.