OAK GLEN, Calif. -- Firefighters were working to extinguish a blaze at Los Rios Rancho in Oak Glen on Friday morning.
The four-alarm fire broke out just after 2 a.m., according to Cal Fire.
Multiple structures were involved, fire officials said.
The extent of damages is not yet clear.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
DEVELOPING: This report will be updated.
Crews battle structure fire at Los Rios Rancho in Oak Glen
