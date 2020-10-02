Crews battle structure fire at Los Rios Rancho in Oak Glen

Firefighters were working to extinguish a blaze at Los Rios Rancho in Oak Glen on Friday morning.
OAK GLEN, Calif. -- Firefighters were working to extinguish a blaze at Los Rios Rancho in Oak Glen on Friday morning.

The four-alarm fire broke out just after 2 a.m., according to Cal Fire.

Multiple structures were involved, fire officials said.

The extent of damages is not yet clear.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated.
