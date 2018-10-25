Crews battled commercial building fire in downtown Los Angeles

EMBED </>More Videos

Crews responded to a fire at a commercial building in downtown Los Angeles Thursday evening.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Crews responded to a fire at a commercial building in downtown Los Angeles Thursday evening.

The incident occurred at the 1400 block of S. Long Beach Ave. at approximately 5:42 p.m.

The blaze raged through the roof of the building as several firefighters of the Los Angeles Fire Department went into defensive mode to put an end to the flames.

Smoke was seen coming out of the building. Firefighters were on surrounding building roofs, battling the fire.

Firefighters appeared to have extinguished a majority of the flames shortly before 6:30 p.m. A knockdown was confirmed at about 7 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Details regarding what led to the fire were not immediately available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
building fireDowntown LALos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bomb squad investigates suspicious item near Feinstein's West LA office
Police: Woman shoots, kills suspected kidnapper amid chase
More alleged victims accuse Santa Monica city employee of sexual abuse
Durst ordered to stand trial for murder in LA
Dodgers return to LA ahead of World Series Game 3
Shoplifting suspect fires gun in IE market
Government ranks 18 US volcanoes as 'very high threat'
Police chase ends with PIT maneuver in North Hollywood
Show More
Beloved grandmother killed in hit-and-run in Orange
Street artist covers Mid-City house with Dodger Blue, player murals
2 die after falling from overlook in Yosemite National Park
Package addressed to Maxine Waters in LA contained explosive device
Teen arrested after alleged threat to shoot up Beaumont High School
More News