Crews mopping up 3-acre brush fire in San Pedro near 110 Freeway

The Los Angeles Fire Department says the fire broke out just before 6 p.m. and burned through three acres. Early reports said the flames had jumped the freeway but firefighters on scene said it hadn't.
A firefighter's view of @LAFDAirOps water drop #LAFD nearing nearing knockdown of #sandpedro #brushfire 📷LAFD pic.twitter.com/d0blwnVBIT— LAFD Talk (@LAFDtalk) July 21, 2019
People in the area posted photos on social media showing big plumes of white smoke and flames burning on a hillside near a gas station.