Volunteers, deputies continue to look for 4-year-old boy swept away in North Carolina flash flood

SMITHFIELD, N.C. -- Dozens of community members spent Wednesday supporting the North Carolina family desperately looking for the two young kids swept away by flash flooding on Monday evening.

Volunteers and sheriff's deputies will return Thursday for the third day of the search. The group plans to continue their search at 6 a.m., while the sheriff's office will be back on the water at 7 a.m.

After the sheriff's office notified the group about 5-year-old Alexa's body being found in a creek around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, they rallied together and held several prayers together, including a massive prayer circle where they asked God to help deputies find 4-year-old Abraham.

Others stopped by to provide food, water and words of encouragement to family and loved ones.

"For us to find a body is a success but it is not a success we were hoping for," Johnston County Sheriff Steve Bizzell said.

EMBED More News Videos

"For us to find a body is a success but it is not a success we were hoping for," Johnston County Sheriff Steve Bizzell said.



Nancy Martinez, the cousin to Abraham's father, said Wednesday was an emotionally taxing day.

"I got kids of my own, you know, what can you think? We're still hoping and praying we find Abraham before the night is over," Martinez said.

After deputies suspended the search for the evening, community members began conducting their own searches of the surrounding bodies of water. Unfortunately, they were unable to find Abraham.

WATCH: JOHNSTON COUNTY SHERIFF GIVES UPDATE ON SEARCH AND RESCUE MISSION
EMBED More News Videos

Bizzell said his deputies searched for 17 hours on Tuesday and will put in another full day on Wednesday.



Earlier in the day, Donna Mitchell led a prayer circle with family and neighbors.

"All I could think about was it being my children, my grandbabies," she said. "And it breaks my heart to know that this mother is going through all this pain. And just to know, what if it was your child?"

The tragedy happened Monday into Tuesday when heavy downpours blanketed much of central North Carolina.

A mother and her two children were driving when water caused part of the road to collapse. Their car was then swept away.

According to Smithfield Fire Chief John Blanton, rescue crews arrived and were able to get the mother and one child. However, while they were in a recovery boat headed back to safety, the boat capsized.

WATCH: Marine rescues couple trapped in mangled car during Johnston County storm

EMBED More News Videos

Marine rescues couple trapped in mangled car during Johnston County storm



Three other recovery boats would capsize before the crews were able to get themselves and the mother to safety.

"The water was so raging the other night, it was throwing the boats up against the trees," Bizzell said. "We're fortunate that we had no loss of life for first responders the other night."

WATCH: Fire Chief Blanton on the efforts to save the missing children
EMBED More News Videos

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north carolinafloodingdisastertrafficflash floodingsevere weather
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA declares fiscal emergency, plans to furlough 15K city workers
3 shot in Santa Ana high-rise, shooter still on the loose
Community welcomes baby girl whose mother was killed by alleged DUI driver in OC
ABC7 to re-air 2018 Rams vs Chiefs game with special commentary
LA Chamber of Commerce, SoCalGas hosting virtual job fair Thursday
Hair salons, barbershops allowed to reopen indoors in LA County
Teen sisters missing from home in Hemet
Show More
2 young children swept away in North Carolina flooding
President Trump appears to encourage people to vote twice
Disneyland's Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway set to open in 2023
Action star Jet Li learns to sit still for Disney's 'Mulan'
Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver passes away
More TOP STORIES News