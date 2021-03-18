Crews destroy unexploded fireworks at site of deadly Ontario blast

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10427678" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Authorities are working to burn and detonate a cache of unexploded fireworks found after a deadly explosion at an Ontario home.

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- Investigators in Ontario Wednesday evening set off the remaining unused fireworks left from the home explosion that left two men dead.AIR7 HD was over the scene as crews destroyed the unexploded fireworks, which sent thick plumes of smoke into the air.Authorities say they had collected dozens of boxes full of undetonated fireworks while combing the neighborhood that was rocked by multiple blasts Tuesday.Two people who were cousins were killed in the explosions. The blasts shattered nearby windows on surrounding properties and ignited multiple structure fires.Some neighbors were sent airborne from the explosions.Dozens of residents were given hotel vouchers for Wednesday night until they were allowed to return to their homes.